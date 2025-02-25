FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers ending as sunshine returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few scattered showers, especially north of JAX this morning.

Rain will come to an end by mid morning.

Clouds will be around this morning before some sunshine peaking through this afternoon.

Highs today in the lower 70s.

We build to the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: February 25, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early, Dry afternoon. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, some patchy fog. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 49/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 47/69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/75

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/73

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/74

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.