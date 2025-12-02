First Alert Weather: Some morning fog before scattered showers arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Tracking some morning fog.

Highs today in the upper 70s.

A broken line of showers and embedded storms will sweep through our area this afternoon.

Timing will be the morning for inland SE GA, late-morning to early afternoon for the Jacksonville metro and inland north Florida, and early-mid afternoon for areas southeast of Jax to the coast.

Rain totals will be highest inland where values of 0.50-0.75″ are likely, and less than 0.50″ southeast of Jax.

We will be dry and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.

An increase in shower and storm chances is likely for the weekend.

TODAY: AM fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, isolated storm. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Clearing and much cooler. LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 47/67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/67

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer. Isolated shower. 46/73

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and an isolated storm. 54/70

SUNDAY: AM showers, then partly cloudy. 53/70

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/66

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️