First Alert Weather: Some morning fog before scattered showers arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
- Tracking some morning fog.
- Highs today in the upper 70s.
- A broken line of showers and embedded storms will sweep through our area this afternoon.
- Timing will be the morning for inland SE GA, late-morning to early afternoon for the Jacksonville metro and inland north Florida, and early-mid afternoon for areas southeast of Jax to the coast.
- Rain totals will be highest inland where values of 0.50-0.75″ are likely, and less than 0.50″ southeast of Jax.
- We will be dry and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.
- An increase in shower and storm chances is likely for the weekend.
TODAY: AM fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, isolated storm. HIGH: 78
TONIGHT: Clearing and much cooler. LOW: 47
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 47/67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/67
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer. Isolated shower. 46/73
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and an isolated storm. 54/70
SUNDAY: AM showers, then partly cloudy. 53/70
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/66
