Local

First Alert Weather: Some much needed rain on the way for Thursday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A cool front will approach the area providing an opportunity for some much needed rain but amounts will still generally be less than a half inch… less than a quarter of an inch in many areas so not a whole lot of help with the overall dry conditions.
  • Temperatures will be very mild ahead of the front with highs well into the 70s Thursday.
  • Only a little cooler air behind the front for Friday through the weekend under partly cloudy skies & a return to dry conditions.  Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the 30s well inland…. to the 40s from the I-95 corridor to the coast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower late naar the coast. Low: 56
  • THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers.  High: 76
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. Low: 58
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny High: 71
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & cool but nice. 40/69
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny.  45/72
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny.  50/70
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 53/73

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

0

Most Read