First Alert Weather: Some much needed rain on the way for Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A cool front will approach the area providing an opportunity for some much needed rain but amounts will still generally be less than a half inch… less than a quarter of an inch in many areas so not a whole lot of help with the overall dry conditions.

Temperatures will be very mild ahead of the front with highs well into the 70s Thursday.

Only a little cooler air behind the front for Friday through the weekend under partly cloudy skies & a return to dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with lows in the 30s well inland…. to the 40s from the I-95 corridor to the coast.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower late naar the coast. Low: 56

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny High: 71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & cool but nice. 40/69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 45/72

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 50/70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 53/73

