First Alert Weather: Some rain coming Wednesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Some much-needed rain is headed for Jacksonville/NE Fl. & SE Ga. Showers will spread west to east, arriving in Duval Co. between 9 pm & midnight. While everyone gets some rain, amounts will not be significant – generally less than a quarter of an inch.
- Temps. will be colder on Thursday with gusty winds out of the north. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.
- Another freeze Thursday night for inland areas – near/west of I-95 with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees… with at least patchy frost all the way to the beaches, where lows will reach the mid 30s.
- A warming trend will begin again on Friday & continue through the weekend. Highs will warm into the 60s…. & the 70s next week. Gusty winds Fri. & Sat., along with no rain, will continue the high risk for wildfires. No significant rain – after tonight – is in the First Alert Forecast through at least the middle of next week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with showers spreading west to east. Low: 46
- THURSDAY: Clouds gradually giving way to some sun… windy & colder. High: 54
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 30 – inland light freeze/frost… mid 30s at the beaches with some patchy frost.
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy & cool. 62
- SATURDAY: Sunny. 37/65
- SUNDAY: Sunny & nice. 37/68
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. 43/71
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/73
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, quite warm. 52/78
