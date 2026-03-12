First Alert Weather: Some rain & storms to start The Players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a nice & mild start to Thursday with a breeze & some clouds.
- Temps won’t be as hot today thanks to cloud cover & some rain.
- A line of storms tracks across the area today.
- Rain will move into SE GA as early as 9-10 AM.
- Jacksonville’s timeline for storms will be 11-2 PM.
- Ponte Vedra/The Players 2-4 PM.
- Because of the threat for lightning, delays are likely for Round 1 of The Players.
- The storms move out fast, so delays shouldn’t be long lasting.
- Friday & Saturday will be dry - which is good outdoor plans but not good for the oak pollen.
- More rain moves in on Sunday - we’re tracking for lightning potential .
- Rain continues thru Monday with a strong cold front.
- Then it gets COLD next week with morning temps dropping to the 30s and 40s.
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. A Few Showers & Storms. High: 81
TONIGHT: Some Clearing, Cool. 53
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 53/74
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny & Nice. 56/79
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 58/82
MONDAY: Showers & Storms. 62/81
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler. 42/60
WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cool. 40/63
