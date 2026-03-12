Local

First Alert Weather: Some rain & storms to start The Players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a nice & mild start to Thursday with a breeze & some clouds.

  • Temps won’t be as hot today thanks to cloud cover & some rain.
  • A line of storms tracks across the area today.
  • Rain will move into SE GA as early as 9-10 AM.
  • Jacksonville’s timeline for storms will be 11-2 PM.
  • Ponte Vedra/The Players 2-4 PM.
  • Because of the threat for lightning, delays are likely for Round 1 of The Players.
  • The storms move out fast, so delays shouldn’t be long lasting.
  • Friday & Saturday will be dry - which is good outdoor plans but not good for the oak pollen.
  • More rain moves in on Sunday - we’re tracking for lightning potential .
  • Rain continues thru Monday with a strong cold front.
  • Then it gets COLD next week with morning temps dropping to the 30s and 40s.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. A Few Showers & Storms. High: 81

TONIGHT: Some Clearing, Cool. 53

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 53/74

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny & Nice. 56/79

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. 58/82

MONDAY: Showers & Storms. 62/81

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cooler. 42/60

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cool. 40/63

