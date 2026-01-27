First Alert Weather: Start of many morning freezes, Cold day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: dry local roads with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Widespread freeze this morning through 8 - 9 a.m.

Sunny skies today.

Highs will only reach the upper 40s to near 50s degrees in Jacksonville.

Widespread frost/freeze tonight, including neighborhoods just west of the Intracoastal in Duval county.

20s inland and lower to mid 30s at the coast.



Cover sensitive plants even at the Intracoastal.

Highs only in the 50s tomorrow with partly sunny skies.

Inland freezes continue each day this week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Widespread morning freeze. Sunny and cold. High: 49

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 25/54

THURSDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 29/54

FRIDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. 35/61

SATURDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly cloudy. Some light rain at times. 32/47

SUNDAY: Widespread AM freeze. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 24/44 (record: 24 - 1977)

MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)

