First Alert Weather: Start of many morning freezes, Cold day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: dry local roads with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
- Widespread freeze this morning through 8 - 9 a.m.
- Sunny skies today.
- Highs will only reach the upper 40s to near 50s degrees in Jacksonville.
- Widespread frost/freeze tonight, including neighborhoods just west of the Intracoastal in Duval county.
- 20s inland and lower to mid 30s at the coast.
- Cover sensitive plants even at the Intracoastal.
- Highs only in the 50s tomorrow with partly sunny skies.
- Inland freezes continue each day this week and into the weekend.
TODAY: Widespread morning freeze. Sunny and cold. High: 49
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 25
WEDNESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. 25/54
THURSDAY: AM Inland frost/freeze. Partly cloudy. 29/54
FRIDAY: Inland AM freeze. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. 35/61
SATURDAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly cloudy. Some light rain at times. 32/47
SUNDAY: Widespread AM freeze. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 24/44 (record: 24 - 1977)
MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)
