First Alert Weather: Summer-like heat as we wait for more rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday was another hot and largely dry day

Jax hit 89, missing 90 by just a degree

There have been isolated showers streaming onshore in St. Johns County but that’s it in terms of rain

There may be an isolated shower near the coast in the morning

The commute will be largely dry

Monday will bring some inland-moving showers through the day

Rain coverage does not look widespread

Temperatures take over this week as we warm into the 90s for a few days

The days look dry Tue-Thu before a front approaches next weekend

Tropics:

Gabrielle is now a hurricane, staying away from any land

Two other areas in the Central Atlantic bear watching in the long term

Long-range forecasts keep these areas away from the U.S.

We’ll track them - the next named storm is “Humberto”

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, September 21 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Coastal Shower. Low: 71

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm, A Few Showers shifting inland. High: 88

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Shower. 70/89

WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 71/91

THU: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 71/93

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/90

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/89

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 68/87