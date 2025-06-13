First Alert Weather: Tracking a few downpours for the evening commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tracking downpours with embedded storms moving NNE this afternoon.
- A few showers will linger through sunset.
- Tomorrow will feature scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s
- Showers and storms in the afternoon will likely try to make it back to the beaches.
- Father’s Day on Sunday will be hot in the lower 90s with widely scattered showers/storms in the afternoon.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 73
- TOMORROW: Partly sunny and warm. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: 91
- FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/92
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 75/95
