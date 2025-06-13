Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking a few downpours for the evening commute

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Tracking downpours with embedded storms moving NNE this afternoon.
  • A few showers will linger through sunset.
  • Tomorrow will feature scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s
  • Showers and storms in the afternoon will likely try to make it back to the beaches.
  • Father’s Day on Sunday will be hot in the lower 90s with widely scattered showers/storms in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 73
  • TOMORROW: Partly sunny and warm. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: 91
  • FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/92
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 75/95

