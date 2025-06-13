First Alert Weather: Tracking a few downpours for the evening commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tracking downpours with embedded storms moving NNE this afternoon.

A few showers will linger through sunset.

Tomorrow will feature scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s

Showers and storms in the afternoon will likely try to make it back to the beaches.

Father’s Day on Sunday will be hot in the lower 90s with widely scattered showers/storms in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 73

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and warm. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: 91

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/95

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 75/95

