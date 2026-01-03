First Alert Weather: Tracking the first rain of the year & a BIG JAGS Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Rain is moving through NE Florida this afternoon & evening

Some spots have gotten up to ¾ of an inch of rain so far

Showers continue off-and-on through about 6-7 PM

Another line of rain in Central Georgia will push toward the area this evening

Whatever rain moves through tonight, it should all fade away around midnight, if not before

Sunday will start cloudy & a bit gloomy with some areas of fog

Temps will be much cooler - instead of the 70s and 80s we saw Saturday, we’ll be stuck in the 60s

Sunday is dry, though, keep the jacket/windbreaker handy

Clouds will break up a bit through the day

The Jags game features temps in the upper 50s and low 60s - nice football weather!

After a couple of chilly mornings, Mon/Tue, temps gradually warm up mid to late week

Daytime highs climb back near 80 starting on Wednesday,

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Cloudy. Low: 53

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Much Cooler. High: 62

MON: Partly Sunny. 46/70

TUE: Partly Cloudy. 50/75

WED: Partly Sunny. 54/78

THU: Partly Cloudy. 53/78

FRI: Partly Sunny. 57/78

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 58/76

