First Alert Weather: Tracking the first rain of the year & a BIG JAGS Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Rain is moving through NE Florida this afternoon & evening
- Some spots have gotten up to ¾ of an inch of rain so far
- Showers continue off-and-on through about 6-7 PM
- Another line of rain in Central Georgia will push toward the area this evening
- Whatever rain moves through tonight, it should all fade away around midnight, if not before
- Sunday will start cloudy & a bit gloomy with some areas of fog
- Temps will be much cooler - instead of the 70s and 80s we saw Saturday, we’ll be stuck in the 60s
- Sunday is dry, though, keep the jacket/windbreaker handy
- Clouds will break up a bit through the day
- The Jags game features temps in the upper 50s and low 60s - nice football weather!
- After a couple of chilly mornings, Mon/Tue, temps gradually warm up mid to late week
- Daytime highs climb back near 80 starting on Wednesday,
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Cloudy. Low: 53
- TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Much Cooler. High: 62
- MON: Partly Sunny. 46/70
- TUE: Partly Cloudy. 50/75
- WED: Partly Sunny. 54/78
- THU: Partly Cloudy. 53/78
- FRI: Partly Sunny. 57/78
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 58/76
