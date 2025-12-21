First Alert Weather: Tracking a Holiday warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday’s been another sunny & mild day
- Winds will pick up Sunday night into Monday, cooling our temps slightly
- There may be an isolated coastal shower with the onshore wind, but most won’t see rain
- Temps warm right back into the mid-70s on Tuesday
- The mild temperatures continue, including Christmas Eve & Day
- The days appear dry through next weekend, too
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 47
- TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cooler. High: 67
- TUE: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 52/76
- CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny & Nice. 50/76
- CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny. 50/76
- FRI: Sunny. 50/77
- SAT: MOstly to Partly Sunny. 53/77
- SUN: Mostly Sunny. 54/77
