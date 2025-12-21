First Alert Weather: Tracking a Holiday warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday’s been another sunny & mild day

Winds will pick up Sunday night into Monday, cooling our temps slightly

There may be an isolated coastal shower with the onshore wind, but most won’t see rain

Temps warm right back into the mid-70s on Tuesday

The mild temperatures continue, including Christmas Eve & Day

The days appear dry through next weekend, too

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 47

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Breezy & Cooler. High: 67

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 52/76

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny & Nice. 50/76

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny. 50/76

FRI: Sunny. 50/77

SAT: MOstly to Partly Sunny. 53/77

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 54/77

