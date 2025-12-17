First Alert Weather: Tracking milder afternoons, When showers and a few storms return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s in SE Georgia and 40s in Jacksonville.

50s along the NE Florida coastline.

Some areas of patchy morning fog will burn off by 9 a.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today.

Highs will reach the upper 60s in Jacksonville and lower 70s southwest of Duval County.

Temperatures will rise to the mid 70s tomorrow.

We will track a few coastal AM showers tomorrow before a few more showers arrive, especially in the afternoon and evening.

A few storms are possible after sunset/at night.

We dry out for Friday with highs back down to the lower 70s.

This weekend will be dry and mild in the afternoons, chilly in the mornings.

Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Cloudy. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Coastal AM shower possible. Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. A storm at night. 56/76

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 58/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/72

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/72

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 50/70

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70

