First Alert Weather: Tracking Sara, cooler weekend on the way for the Jacksonville area

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Sara, which formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday afternoon.
Here’s what you can expect in the tropics and in our local forecast:
TROPICS:
- Sara is set to bring heavy rain and flooding to Central America, for parts of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Guatemala.
- Over the Gulf of Mexico next week, it’s looking much weaker, primarily due to the anticipated time over land and increasing shear.
- Still likely to have at least some rain in Florida by the middle of next week, especially on Wednesday.
LOCAL WEATHER:
- Mild Thursday evening with a few sprinkles and light showers. Cooler air will move in after midnight dropping temperatures to the 50s by sunrise.
- Friday will begin with clouds but become mostly sunny, breezy, cool & nice. Highs in the low 70s.
- Down into the 40s Friday night and Saturday night for the first time since April as we get to enjoy a beautiful fall weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with lots of sun.
- A warming trend again early next week ahead of a strong cold front that arrives Wednesday/Wednesday night.
