FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking scattered afternoon showers, storms for a busy travel day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Today will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Storms will develop between Noon and 3 p.m.

Coverage of storms will be scattered throughout especially our inland neighborhoods.

Storms will be capable of very heavy rain and some lightning.

Highs will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s before rain/clouds cool things off.

Heavy rain could, at times, lead to minor flooding.

4th of July will feature a few afternoon inland storms with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature the upper 80s for highs, onshore winds and a few afternoon showers/storms.

TROPICS:

An orange (medium chance) shading near Florida for tropical development.

The First Alert Weather Team remains unimpressed with any local impacts.

IF low pressure does develop, the most likely scenario seems to point to a low northeast of Jacksonville moving away from the local area.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Shower/storm early then turning mostly clear. LOW: 72

INDEPENDANCE DAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland afternoon storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower/storms. 72/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms. 74/94

