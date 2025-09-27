First Alert Weather: Tracking soon-to-be Imelda and its local impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Rain from Saturday morning/midday is fading away, and skies are turning mostly sunny

We may have another shower/storm or two inland Saturday evening

Winds pick up on Sunday, and showers will move onshore at times

It won’t rain all day Sunday, but keep an eye out for rain, especially closer to the coast

T.D. #9 - soon to be Imelda - will track east of Jax Monday/Tuesday by about 200 miles

Onshore winds will breeze up at the coast, some 20-30 mph, gusts even higher

Winds will dramatically fall off the farther inland you live

Rough seas & surf with a high rip current risk at the beach will be our primary local impacts

Waves will reach as high as 6-8 ft. Monday-Wednesday

We’ll also see showers at times streaming onshore Sunday-Monday

Tuesday & Wednesday look drier as Imelda pulls away

Then we get back to late summer/early fall showers & storms late week

There is still lot of uncertainty about TD #9’s long-term life,

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

Tropical Depression #9 formed Saturday morning between the Bahamas & Cuba

TD #9 is forecast to become Imelda later today or tomorrow

TD #9 will track north, brushing the east coast of Florida on Monday

Local impacts are detailed above

The current forecast pulls the storm up to the Carolina coast, then sharply eastward out to sea

This setup still means flooding rain for the Carolina coast, even though the storm is forecast to turn away from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Humberto is a major hurricane in the Western Atlantic

Humberto isn’t coming to the U.S. or Florida

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast: