First Alert Weather: Tracking summer-like storms, heat & humidity

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a stormy afternoon across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Concerns about the weather prompted organizers of Jazz Fest in Jacksonville to delay the event for hours.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Some spots have received 1-2″ of rain as of 5 PM, with rain still falling

Many spots west of I-95 haven’t received rain

A few showers & storms will develop west of I-95 this evening, drifting eastward

Some rain may linger past sunset, but we’ll dry out overnight

Memorial Day features more sunshine, heat & humidity for the first half of the day

The sea breeze will slowly advance inland and trigger a few showers & storms

A disturbance up in SE GA will also help form & strengthen storms north of Jax

Rain coverage looks a little less for tomorrow as compared to today

A few storms continue each afternoon through at least Saturday

Some long-range forecasts indicate a weak cold front moving through next weekend

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the long-range forecast, so stay tuned

What we know for sure - it will be hot & humid each day

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 69

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Afternoon Storms. High: 92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/94

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/94

THU: Rinse and Repeat. 71/93

FRI: And Again. 72/90

SAT: One More Time. 70/88

SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 68/89

