First Alert Weather: Tracking summer-like storms, heat & humidity

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a stormy afternoon across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
Concerns about the weather prompted organizers of Jazz Fest in Jacksonville to delay the event for hours.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- Some spots have received 1-2″ of rain as of 5 PM, with rain still falling
- Many spots west of I-95 haven’t received rain
- A few showers & storms will develop west of I-95 this evening, drifting eastward
- Some rain may linger past sunset, but we’ll dry out overnight
- Memorial Day features more sunshine, heat & humidity for the first half of the day
- The sea breeze will slowly advance inland and trigger a few showers & storms
- A disturbance up in SE GA will also help form & strengthen storms north of Jax
- Rain coverage looks a little less for tomorrow as compared to today
- A few storms continue each afternoon through at least Saturday
- Some long-range forecasts indicate a weak cold front moving through next weekend
- There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the long-range forecast, so stay tuned
- What we know for sure - it will be hot & humid each day
INTERACTIVE RADAR:
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 69
- MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Afternoon Storms. High: 92
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/94
- WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/94
- THU: Rinse and Repeat. 71/93
- FRI: And Again. 72/90
- SAT: One More Time. 70/88
- SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 68/89
