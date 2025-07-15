First Alert Weather: Tracking tropical disturbance moving over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a tropical disturbance moving across Central and Northern Florida.

Here’s what you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia:

The tropical disturbance is moving westward across Central and Northern Florida, producing heavy rain along the Interstate 4 corridor as far north as Gainesville and Ocala.

There will only a few fast-moving rain bands for Northeast Florida and Jacksonville with gusty winds, but otherwise minimal impacts. Only isolated showers across Southeast Georgia.

We return to a typical summer weather pattern Wednesday-Thursday with a few afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s.

It will be even hotter Friday through the weekend with only isolated storms as afternoon highs soar to the mid to upper 90s.

TROPICS: Continuing to track low pressure now moving ashore with the heaviest rain over Central Florida. This system has a chance to strengthen over the N/NE Gulf if it can stay over water. Next name: “Dexter.” Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: A few gusty evening showers … partly cloudy. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY Partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: An evening shower/storm … partly cloudy. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/ thunderstorms. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 74/95

SATURDAY: Hot … partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 74/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms 75/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. 74/97

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 75/96

