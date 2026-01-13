First Alert Weather: Tracking when a few showers return this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.
- Inland freeze in SE Georgia this AM.
- Highs today in the lower 60s in Jacksonville.
- Skies will be partly sunny and dry.
- Overnight, we drop to the 40s.
- A few showers arrive Wednesday at midday and afternoon.
- A few showers linger into the evening
- Highs get knocked back down to the lower to mid 50s on Thursday.
- Another big cool down arrives Friday morning.
- Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.
- Temperatures will be in the 20s inland and 30s along the coast.
- Some frost and freezing conditions will be east of the St. Johns River to just off the beach.
TODAY: Partly sunny and dry. High: 62
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated midday and PM showers. 45/62
THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. 42/53
FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny & chilly. 25/56
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 30/65
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 38/58
MLK DAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/56
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️