First Alert Weather: Tracking when a few showers return this week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.

    • Inland freeze in SE Georgia this AM.
  • Highs today in the lower 60s in Jacksonville.
  • Skies will be partly sunny and dry.
  • Overnight, we drop to the 40s.
  • A few showers arrive Wednesday at midday and afternoon.
    • A few showers linger into the evening
  • Highs get knocked back down to the lower to mid 50s on Thursday.
  • Another big cool down arrives Friday morning.
    • Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.
    • Temperatures will be in the 20s inland and 30s along the coast.
    • Some frost and freezing conditions will be east of the St. Johns River to just off the beach.

TODAY: Partly sunny and dry. High: 62

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated midday and PM showers. 45/62

THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. 42/53

FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny & chilly. 25/56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 30/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 38/58

MLK DAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/56

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 13, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

