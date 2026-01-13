First Alert Weather: Tracking when a few showers return this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast.

Inland freeze in SE Georgia this AM.

Highs today in the lower 60s in Jacksonville.

Skies will be partly sunny and dry.

Overnight, we drop to the 40s.

A few showers arrive Wednesday at midday and afternoon.

A few showers linger into the evening

Highs get knocked back down to the lower to mid 50s on Thursday.

Another big cool down arrives Friday morning.

Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.



Temperatures will be in the 20s inland and 30s along the coast.



Some frost and freezing conditions will be east of the St. Johns River to just off the beach.

TODAY: Partly sunny and dry. High: 62

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, Isolated midday and PM showers. 45/62

THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. 42/53

FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny & chilly. 25/56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 30/65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 38/58

MLK DAY: Inland AM freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/56

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 13, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️