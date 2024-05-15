First Alert Weather: Turning drier but hotter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a few brief showers on Wednesday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm will continue into the evening.

Buresh says the local area will then turn drier through the end of the week.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, the weekend will be hot and humid, with highs between 90 and 95 degrees.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms late Saturday through around midday Sunday.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 80s. Only showers left are moving east along/near the Fl./Ga. border.

TONIGHT: A few brief showers, possibly a t’storm early then clearing overnight & turning cooler/less humid. Low: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with scattered late day, evening & overnight showers & storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Morning showers, a t’storm then some afternoon sun. High: 90

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92

