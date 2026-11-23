Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- As advertised, Sunday’s been cloudy & a touch cool, but not bad
- Monday will continue a tad cloudy with some breaks of sun at times
- Temps will be in the upper 60s & low 70s both Monday & Tuesday
- Isolated showers build in Tuesday and then a better chance for rain Wednesday
- A storm system develops just off our coast on Wednesday
- That brings the best chance for rain to the coast & I-95
- Cooler air dives in behind that storm system
- Thanksgiving Day will have a few clouds and cooler temps only in the 60s for highs
- Morning temps then fall into the 40s for Friday & next weekend
TROPICS
- No areas to watch
- Hurricane Season ends in one week
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 57
TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High: 72
TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Turning Breezy. 59/73
WED: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, A Few Showers. 59/66
THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy. 50/65
FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 45/66
SAT: Mostly Sunny. 44/69
SUN: Partly Sunny. 45/71
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