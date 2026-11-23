Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

As advertised, Sunday’s been cloudy & a touch cool, but not bad

Monday will continue a tad cloudy with some breaks of sun at times

Temps will be in the upper 60s & low 70s both Monday & Tuesday

Isolated showers build in Tuesday and then a better chance for rain Wednesday

A storm system develops just off our coast on Wednesday

That brings the best chance for rain to the coast & I-95

Cooler air dives in behind that storm system

Thanksgiving Day will have a few clouds and cooler temps only in the 60s for highs

Morning temps then fall into the 40s for Friday & next weekend

TROPICS

No areas to watch

Hurricane Season ends in one week

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, November 22 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 57

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High: 72

TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Turning Breezy. 59/73

WED: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler, A Few Showers. 59/66

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy. 50/65

FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 45/66

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 44/69

SUN: Partly Sunny. 45/71

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, November 22 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood