First Alert Weather: Very high fire danger continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Breezy into this evening with low humidity, so the very high wildfire danger will continue. Not as cold as last night, but still cool, dropping into the upper 30s to around 40.

The weekend will be mostly sunny & cool but nice. Cold Saturday night with an inland frost & light freeze from about 10 miles inland & points west. High temps. Over the weekend will be on the cool side of average – 60 to 65 degrees.

Dry weather with a warming trend will continue through next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 40

Clear & cool. Low: 40 SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 62

Sunny. High: 62 SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 34… inland frost/light freeze.

Clear & cold. Low: 34… inland frost/light freeze. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65

Mostly sunny. 65 MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/71

Mostly sunny. 40/71 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 42/73

Partly sunny. 42/73 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 49/78

Partly sunny. 49/78 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/74

Partly sunny. 52/74 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 53/77

