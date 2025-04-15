FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very warm before a brief dip in temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are waking up to the 50s and 60s under clear skies.

Today will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.

The record high today is 90 degrees (2006).

A dry cold front moves through this afternoon/evening.

A band of clouds will arrive with the cold front near or after 3-4 pm.

Temps drop slightly mid-week before warming right back up by Easter weekend.

An early look at Easter Sunday looks very warm & breezy.

The next 7+ days will be dry.

TODAY: Sunny, warm and breezy. Clouds late in the day. High: 87 (Record: 90 - 2006)

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, slightly cooler. 52/78

THURSDAY: Sunny. 49/81

FRIDAY: Sunny & mild. 55/83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/87

EASTER: Mostly sunny & breezy. 61/86

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 62/87

