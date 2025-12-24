First Alert Weather: Warm and dry Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Christmas Eve and we’ll have comfortable weather for the holiday.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Wednesday morning is cool with temperatures mainly in the 50s under clear skies.

Some patchy fog will remain possible near Interstate 75 on Wednesday morning, impacting mainly Columbia County.

Abundant sunshine Wednesday will warm temperatures into the upper 70s/near 80 degrees.

Wednesday evening weather will be comfortable and dry with temperatures cooling through the 60s.

We will repeat this tomorrow for Christmas Day, and essentially each day through Sunday.

A cold front will sweep through our region Monday, bringing with it gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, some patchy fog. LOW: 53

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 53/79

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower, breezy, cooler. 53/69

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 37/58

