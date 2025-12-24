First Alert Weather: Warm and dry Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Christmas Eve and we’ll have comfortable weather for the holiday.
- Wednesday morning is cool with temperatures mainly in the 50s under clear skies.
- Some patchy fog will remain possible near Interstate 75 on Wednesday morning, impacting mainly Columbia County.
- Abundant sunshine Wednesday will warm temperatures into the upper 70s/near 80 degrees.
- Wednesday evening weather will be comfortable and dry with temperatures cooling through the 60s.
- We will repeat this tomorrow for Christmas Day, and essentially each day through Sunday.
- A cold front will sweep through our region Monday, bringing with it gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, some patchy fog. LOW: 53
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 53/79
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/77
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/80
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower, breezy, cooler. 53/69
TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 37/58
