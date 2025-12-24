Local

First Alert Weather: Warm and dry Christmas Eve

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s Christmas Eve and we’ll have comfortable weather for the holiday.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Wednesday morning is cool with temperatures mainly in the 50s under clear skies.
  • Some patchy fog will remain possible near Interstate 75 on Wednesday morning, impacting mainly Columbia County.
  • Abundant sunshine Wednesday will warm temperatures into the upper 70s/near 80 degrees.
  • Wednesday evening weather will be comfortable and dry with temperatures cooling through the 60s.
  • We will repeat this tomorrow for Christmas Day, and essentially each day through Sunday. 
  • A cold front will sweep through our region Monday, bringing with it gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, some patchy fog. LOW:  53

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 53/79

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower, breezy, cooler. 53/69

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 37/58

