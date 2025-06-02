First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week before rain and storms increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning starts off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s inland, 70s along the coast.

Highs will reach the lower 90s inland, and the humidity shouldn’t be too bad.

Jacksonville will be dry again on Monday. An isolated shower is possible south of State Road 16 as the sea breeze moves inland.

There’s still a haze in the sky because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. It will linger through the day with no impact on our air quality.

Wednesday and Thursday look wet with mostly cloudy skies & scattered showers.

TODAY: Clouds early, Then partly sunny. High: 92

Clouds early, Then partly sunny. High: 92 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68

Partly cloudy. Low: 68 TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 68/89

Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 68/89 WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Showers. Isolated embedded storms. 72/83

Cloudy, Showers. Isolated embedded storms. 72/83 THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Isolated storm. 72/87

Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Isolated storm. 72/87 FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/91

Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/91 SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 71/93

Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 71/93 SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 72/94

