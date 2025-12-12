First Alert Weather: A warm start to the weekend ahead of a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast this weekend:

The weekend will begin on a warm note with highs Saturday in the 70s after early morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday will start very mild with mid-day highs around 70.

A strong cold front will shift winds out of the north/northeast, and cooler air will follow through the afternoon.

The front may trigger a light shower across Southeast Georgia, but no significant rain is expected.

Much colder air will invade the area Sunday night-Monday with wind chills in the 20s early Monday and highs Monday only in the 40s across Southeast Georgia and the 50s across Northeast Florida under partly cloudy skies.

Milder temperatures will be quick to return for the middle and late part of next week with little or no rain.

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 74

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle across SE Ga… turning breezy & cooler through the afternoon from north to south. High: 71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & chilly. 37/54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 37/63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 52/71

