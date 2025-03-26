FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sunny Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we have clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Today will be another beautiful spring day with warm temperatures in the low 80s (70s along the beaches, mid-80s across Putnam County)

We’ll be a little cooler Thursday but still dry with sunshine.

Another gradual warm-up continues through the weekend.

Next chance of rain and storms arrive Sunday.

Oak pollen remains very high.

TODAY: Sunny. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, slightly cooler. 53/75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 52/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a few afternoon showers/storms. 60/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm, isolated PM shower. 62/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 62/82

