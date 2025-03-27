FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm temps, plenty of pollen, some weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a bit cool this morning, grab a jacket.

Temps will be 10 or so degrees cooler than yesterday, but all stays sunny.

Onshore winds will breeze up at the beach with a high rip current risk.

Oak pollen counts SOARED yesterday and should stay very high today.

Wildfire risk is something to consider while it stays dry, it’s not a bad idea to avoid outdoor burning.

It stays dry with very high pollen - but nice outdoor weather - through Saturday.

Rain moves in Sunday - get your outdoor plans taken care of Saturday.

A few isolated showers try to stick around Monday thru Wednesday of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Slightly Cooler. High: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 52

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny & Mild. 52/80

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 58/81

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storm. 63/83

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm, PM Showers. 62/85

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 63/82

