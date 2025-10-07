First Alert Weather: A warm Wednesday ahead of the next cold front and ‘local’ nor’easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Jerry, which is not supposed to impact the greater Jacksonville area, and a “local” nor’easter coming this weekend.
Here’s what you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Fast-moving showers will end, followed by clearing skies Tuesday night.
- A warm Wednesday with highs well into the 80s under partly sunny skies.
- The next cold front moves across the area Thursday, ushering in another “local” nor’easter.
- Strong winds, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers will develop on Thursday, continuing through Friday.
- Gusty winds will continue into Saturday. Very rough conditions can be expected at the beaches with some erosion, rough seas and surf, and a high rip current risk.
- High temperatures will dip into the 70s before recovering to around 80 degrees Sunday with lighter winds.
TROPICS: (1) Tropical storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic and will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thursday/Friday while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.
(2) A wave over the Bay of Campeche will move into Mexico by Wednesday night.
(3) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jacksonville late this week and may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
TONIGHT: Showers ending early followed by clearing. Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 87
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 68
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered showers, cooler. High: 81
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers… windy & “cool”. 69/78
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & mild. 65/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 57/80
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny & warmer. 59/85
