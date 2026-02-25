First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins, when showers return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.
- Some areas of frost, especially well inland.
- Highs today will rise into the lower 70s with a few clouds.
- Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
- Any wildfire smoke will blow northeast today.
- Highs will reach the upper 70s by Thursday.
- A few showers arrive Friday during the evening for Jacksonville and linger into early Saturday.
- The daytime Saturday forecast has trended drier.
TODAY: AM inland frost. Partly sunny and mild HIGH: 72
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 46
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 46/78
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few evening showers. 56/79
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. 56/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/72
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78
