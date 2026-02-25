First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins, when showers return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.

Some areas of frost, especially well inland.

Highs today will rise into the lower 70s with a few clouds.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Any wildfire smoke will blow northeast today.

Highs will reach the upper 70s by Thursday.

A few showers arrive Friday during the evening for Jacksonville and linger into early Saturday.

The daytime Saturday forecast has trended drier.

TODAY: AM inland frost. Partly sunny and mild HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 46/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few evening showers. 56/79

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers early. 56/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️