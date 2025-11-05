First Alert Weather: Warming trend begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another chilly morning in the 40s inland and 50s to 60s closer to the coast.

We will see mostly sunny skies today with no rain.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s inland and lower to mid 70s closer the coast.

No significant rain through at least Saturday.

Brief shower possible Sunday before a strong cold front arrives Monday.

Coldest air of the season, so far, arrives next week.

TROPICS :

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

TODAY: Chilly start. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Brief shower late. 61/83

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Much cooler. Breezy. 52/64

VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Breezy. 39/62

