First Alert Weather: Warming trend through the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the First Alert Forecast:

Gusty winds off the Atlantic is causing some cloudiness from Interstate 95 to the Beaches along with a brief sprinkle or light shower.

Lows overnight will fall into the 40s inland to the 50s, near 60 at the coast.

Plenty of sun the rest of the week; warmer and staying dry.

Highs Tuesday through Wednesday, Christmas Day and Friday will reach well into the 70s with no rain.

The weekend will be even warmer with highs near 80 under partly sunny skies.

The next cold front arrives by Monday with much cooler temperatures to begin the new workweek.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: A brief sprinkle or light shower near the coast… mostly cloudy. Low: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, some fog late. Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny & mild. 50/76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 54/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy, much cooler. 50/66

