First Alert Weather: Wind and rain at times over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A “local nor’easter” is underway & will continue into early next week.

Waves & bands of heavy gusty showers will move from east to west. A few t’storms will mix in on Sunday. When all is said & done, rainfall may 2-4”, locally 5”+ from I-95 to the coast… 1-3” from Highway 301 to I-95 & generally 1.5” or less west of Highway 301.

The beaches will take a beating with nonstop onshore (out of the east) winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 35-40+ mph. Breakers will reach near 10 feet, along with a very high rip current risk.

Temps will be mild, though humidity will be high with daytime temps. reaching the low 80s & overnight lows 70-75.

Slowly improving conditions will begin on Tuesday.

Tropics:

Weak low pressure near Fl. is *unlikely* to develop but will enhance rainfall & strong onshore flow across Fl. through the weekend.

A tropical wave moving west off of Africa has some long-term potential to develop & will be nearing the Caribbean/SW Atlantic in about a week. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

