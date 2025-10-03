Local

First Alert Weather: Wind and rain at times over the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A “local nor’easter” is underway & will continue into early next week.
  • Waves & bands of heavy gusty showers will move from east to west.  A few t’storms will mix in on Sunday.  When all is said & done, rainfall may 2-4”, locally 5”+ from I-95 to the coast… 1-3” from Highway 301 to I-95 & generally 1.5” or less west of Highway 301.
  • The beaches will take a beating with nonstop onshore (out of the east) winds of 20-30 mph with gusts of 35-40+ mph. Breakers will reach near 10 feet, along with a very high rip current risk.
  • Temps will be mild, though humidity will be high with daytime temps. reaching the low 80s & overnight lows 70-75.

Slowly improving conditions will begin on Tuesday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • Weak low pressure near Fl. is *unlikely* to develop but will enhance rainfall & strong onshore flow across Fl. through the weekend.
  • A tropical wave moving west off of Africa has some long-term potential to develop & will be nearing the Caribbean/SW Atlantic in about a week. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with gusty showers at times. Low: 70
  • SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun with showers at times… windy.  High: 82
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds & showers, breezy. Low: 72
  • SUNDAY: Windy with showers at times, a few t’storms. High: 80
  • MONDAY: Windy with on-&-off showers, a t’storm.  70/82
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers.  71/85
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.  69/85
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers.  68/84
0

Most Read