First Alert Weather: Windy and cold morning, 70s return later this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking cold and windy conditions for the morning commute today.
- Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s well inland to 40s and 50s closer to the coast.
- Feels like temperatures are in the 20s and 30s in a lot of neighborhoods inland.
- Some SE GA neighborhoods will likely see the upper teens / low 20 feel like temps.
- Onshore winds are blowing this morning.
- 25-25 mph winds at the coast with gusts of 30-40 mph.
- You’ll notice it driving this morning.
- Winds will still be 15-20 mph through the day, with the gusts blowing at 25 mph out of the northeast.
- Highs will be in the 40s and 50s today.
- Temperatures quickly rebound by Tuesday afternoon into the lower 60s.
- Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.
TODAY: Windy and cold. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 51 (40s in SE Georgia)
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly inland. Inland frost/light freeze. LOW: 34 (40s along the coast)
TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and warmer. 34/63
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/69
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, isolated showers at night. 52/73
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/71
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/72
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/75
