First Alert Weather: Windy and cold morning, 70s return later this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking cold and windy conditions for the morning commute today.

Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s well inland to 40s and 50s closer to the coast.

Feels like temperatures are in the 20s and 30s in a lot of neighborhoods inland.



Some SE GA neighborhoods will likely see the upper teens / low 20 feel like temps.

Onshore winds are blowing this morning.

25-25 mph winds at the coast with gusts of 30-40 mph.



You’ll notice it driving this morning.

Winds will still be 15-20 mph through the day, with the gusts blowing at 25 mph out of the northeast.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s today.

Temperatures quickly rebound by Tuesday afternoon into the lower 60s.

Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

TODAY: Windy and cold. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 51 (40s in SE Georgia)

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly inland. Inland frost/light freeze. LOW: 34 (40s along the coast)

TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and warmer. 34/63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, isolated showers at night. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/71

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/72

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 53/75

