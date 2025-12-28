FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter is coming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday’s been another pleasant day with temps nearing 80 again

Clouds are increasing into the evening and night, there will be areas of fog overnight too

Monday turns breezy, but temperatures are still pleasant

There will be a passing shower early afternoon as a cold front arcs through

Then it gets COLD

Skies clear and temperatures tumble Monday evening and night

Tuesday morning will be in the 30s with feels-like temps down in the 20s

Tuesday afternoon will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Monday

We’re tracking widespread frost and freezes on Wednesday morning, including the beaches

Frost and freezing temps look to creep back inland Thursday morning

New Year’s Eve evening will be chilly with temperatures around 40° at midnight

Both NYE and NYD look dry and sunny despite the cold

A fast-moving storm system brings us some rain on Saturday

We’ll track timing and rain amounts, but other than Saturday, there is little to no rain in view

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Low: 56

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Brief Afternoon Shower, Falling PM Temps. High: 77

TUESDAY: Turning Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 34/55

NYE: Widespread AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 29/59

NYD: Inland AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 50/66

