FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter is coming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday’s been another pleasant day with temps nearing 80 again
  • Clouds are increasing into the evening and night, there will be areas of fog overnight too
  • Monday turns breezy, but temperatures are still pleasant
  • There will be a passing shower early afternoon as a cold front arcs through
  • Then it gets COLD
  • Skies clear and temperatures tumble Monday evening and night
  • Tuesday morning will be in the 30s with feels-like temps down in the 20s
  • Tuesday afternoon will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Monday
  • We’re tracking widespread frost and freezes on Wednesday morning, including the beaches
  • Frost and freezing temps look to creep back inland Thursday morning
  • New Year’s Eve evening will be chilly with temperatures around 40° at midnight
  • Both NYE and NYD look dry and sunny despite the cold
  • A fast-moving storm system brings us some rain on Saturday
  • We’ll track timing and rain amounts, but other than Saturday, there is little to no rain in view

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Low: 56

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Brief Afternoon Shower, Falling PM Temps. High: 77

TUESDAY: Turning Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 34/55

NYE: Widespread AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 29/59

NYD: Inland AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 50/66

