FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter is coming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday’s been another pleasant day with temps nearing 80 again
- Clouds are increasing into the evening and night, there will be areas of fog overnight too
- Monday turns breezy, but temperatures are still pleasant
- There will be a passing shower early afternoon as a cold front arcs through
- Then it gets COLD
- Skies clear and temperatures tumble Monday evening and night
- Tuesday morning will be in the 30s with feels-like temps down in the 20s
- Tuesday afternoon will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Monday
- We’re tracking widespread frost and freezes on Wednesday morning, including the beaches
- Frost and freezing temps look to creep back inland Thursday morning
- New Year’s Eve evening will be chilly with temperatures around 40° at midnight
- Both NYE and NYD look dry and sunny despite the cold
- A fast-moving storm system brings us some rain on Saturday
- We’ll track timing and rain amounts, but other than Saturday, there is little to no rain in view
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Low: 56
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. Brief Afternoon Shower, Falling PM Temps. High: 77
TUESDAY: Turning Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler. 34/55
NYE: Widespread AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny & Chilly. 29/59
NYD: Inland AM Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 34/63
FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 50/66
