First Alert Weather: Winter returns with a cooler weather pattern all week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It was nice to see some sunshine Sunday afternoon as temps almost hit 70 midday
  • Winds have increased this evening & temps tumble tonight
  • FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Inland SE GA
  • The Jax Metro will be in the mid-30s with some spots inland approaching freezing
  • It stays too windy for frost despite the colder temps
  • Monday’s a partly cloudy & cool day all day with a breezy onshore wind
  • Frost becomes more of a concern Tuesday morning with temps once again near & below freezing inland
  • Temps struggle to warm up much through Wednesday
  • Showers move into the picture on Wednesday evening, mainly south of I-10
  • The rain leaves early Thursday, and another big shot of cold air plunges in
  • There’s another chance for rain with another storm system on Saturday

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Breezy, Partly Cloudy & Cold. Inland SE GA Freezes. Low: 35
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High: 57
  • TUE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 38/62
  • WED: Partly Sunny, PM Showers. 45/62
  • THU: AM Shower, Partly to Mostly Sunny. 42/56
  • FRI: Cold Morning. Mostly Sunny. 28/56
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers. 33/65
  • SUN: Partly Sunny. 38/62

