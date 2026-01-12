First Alert Weather: Winter returns with a cooler weather pattern all week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It was nice to see some sunshine Sunday afternoon as temps almost hit 70 midday

Winds have increased this evening & temps tumble tonight

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Inland SE GA

is in effect for Inland SE GA The Jax Metro will be in the mid-30s with some spots inland approaching freezing

It stays too windy for frost despite the colder temps

Monday’s a partly cloudy & cool day all day with a breezy onshore wind

Frost becomes more of a concern Tuesday morning with temps once again near & below freezing inland

Temps struggle to warm up much through Wednesday

Showers move into the picture on Wednesday evening, mainly south of I-10

The rain leaves early Thursday, and another big shot of cold air plunges in

There’s another chance for rain with another storm system on Saturday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Breezy, Partly Cloudy & Cold. Inland SE GA Freezes. Low: 35

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High: 57

TUE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 38/62

WED: Partly Sunny, PM Showers. 45/62

THU: AM Shower, Partly to Mostly Sunny. 42/56

FRI: Cold Morning. Mostly Sunny. 28/56

SAT: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers. 33/65

SUN: Partly Sunny. 38/62

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, January 11 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood