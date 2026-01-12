First Alert Weather: Winter returns with a cooler weather pattern all week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It was nice to see some sunshine Sunday afternoon as temps almost hit 70 midday
- Winds have increased this evening & temps tumble tonight
- A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Inland SE GA
- The Jax Metro will be in the mid-30s with some spots inland approaching freezing
- It stays too windy for frost despite the colder temps
- Monday’s a partly cloudy & cool day all day with a breezy onshore wind
- Frost becomes more of a concern Tuesday morning with temps once again near & below freezing inland
- Temps struggle to warm up much through Wednesday
- Showers move into the picture on Wednesday evening, mainly south of I-10
- The rain leaves early Thursday, and another big shot of cold air plunges in
- There’s another chance for rain with another storm system on Saturday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Breezy, Partly Cloudy & Cold. Inland SE GA Freezes. Low: 35
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High: 57
- TUE: AM Inland Frost/Freeze. Mostly Sunny. 38/62
- WED: Partly Sunny, PM Showers. 45/62
- THU: AM Shower, Partly to Mostly Sunny. 42/56
- FRI: Cold Morning. Mostly Sunny. 28/56
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers. 33/65
- SUN: Partly Sunny. 38/62
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood