First Coast Hispanic Chamber hosts ‘Hola Emprende’ event for local hispanic entrepreneurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, FCHCC, is hosting its first-ever event to support local Hispanic entrepreneurs. “Hola Emprende,” is happening on September 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Adam W. Herbert University Center on the Campus of the University of North Florida.

FCHCC President Monica Hernandez tells Action News Jax, all local small business owners are welcome to attend the free event and it is especially focused on empowering entrepreneurs in our local Hispanic community.

Hernandez says the day-long event, sponsored by Bank of America, includes breakfast and lunch panel discussions plus workshops featuring industry experts and entrepreneurs. The event will be provided in English and Spanish.

