First Coast Hispanic Chamber opens new office hub at Southpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FCHCC) and Prospera Credit Union are expanding to help local Hispanic businesses.

FCHCC now has new offices with community business leaders, staff and media representatives.

This milestone brings a new physical hub to improve business services and resources for Hispanic entrepreneurs, and it’s for anyone interested in learning about the Jacksonville Hispanic business market.

Action News Jax caught up with one member, who shared just how valuable having a proper location is for Hispanic business owners.

“It creates a safe space where you can come in, and you can feel free to say, ‘Hey, I’m trying to start a business, but I don’t know this.’ or ‘I’m not familiar with this.’ You don’t feel like you should know everything and get all your things together,” Beatrice Chandler, FCHCC member and owner of Latin Creations, said.

The FCHCC offices are located at the quadrant at Southpoint off Butler Boulevard on Salisbury Road, Suite 400.

First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

P. O. Box 57972

Jacksonville, FL 32241

904-346-1118

Office Address:

4651 Salisbury Road, Suite 400

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Business Hours:

Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5 PM EST

