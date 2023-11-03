Local mother said she’s at center of online puppy sales scam

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A local mother said she’s at the center of an online scam.

She said her Facebook profile was hacked and now people believe she’s selling puppies saying many have already lost their money.

It began when someone showed up at her property ready to get a dog that doesn’t exist.

The hack happened quickly during overnight hours as she is completely locked out of her account. But she wants people to be aware of these types of scams and how easily it can happen regardless of your security setup.

Lisa Lee Tomas lives in St. Johns County and earlier this week she said her Facebook account got hacked.

“I got a phone call from numerous friends saying I don’t know you were selling puppies,” Thomas said. “I said I’m not selling puppies, what are you talking about?”

She said the hackers posted on her page that the puppies were being given away for just a re-homing fee.

To her knowledge that fee is as high as $300.

