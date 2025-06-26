First stop of Adam Sandler’s ‘You’re My Best Friend Tour’ coming to Jacksonville in September

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Comedy legend Adam Sandler is going on tour this fall, and his first stop is the River City.

Sandler announced the “You’re My Best Friend Tour” Thursday with a social media post that says, “Let’s have some fun.”

Sandler’s Jacksonville date is at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, September 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 27 at noon.

He’s got three more Florida dates on the schedule after the Jacksonville stop:

Saturday, September 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa

Sunday, September 7 at the Kaseya Center in Miami

Monday, September 8 at the Hertz Arena in Estero

For more information about tickets for the Jacksonville show, click here.

