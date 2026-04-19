Gateway Jax seeks artists for public art commissions at Pearl Square development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gateway Jax, a developer in Downtown Jacksonville’s Urban Core, is accepting applications from artists for a series of public art commissions at its Pearl Square development.

The call seeks artists to create murals and sculptural works to be integrated throughout Pearl Square, Gateway Jax’s inaugural neighborhood project.

Artists are welcome to apply for either or both mediums.

Commissions start at $25,000. The developer will give priority to local and regional artists with experience in large-scale public art that demonstrates strong visual impact and reflects Jacksonville’s identity and community.

Applications must be submitted through CaFÉ.com. Those interested can CLICK HERE for the mural application or CLICK HERE for the sculptural application.

The deadline to apply is April 23.

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