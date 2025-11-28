Five injured in boat lift collapse in St. Johns County

VILANA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County firefighters responded to a dock collapse in the 300 block of Porpoise Point Drive in Vilano Beach around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A boat lift attached to the dock had collapsed, prompting emergency responders to utilize ground ladders and marine rescue assets to access and evaluate the situation, according to a St. Johns County Fire Rescue post on social media.

Five individuals were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries following the incident, the post states.

