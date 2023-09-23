‘Running, screaming:’ Fletcher High School football game ends early after fight breaks out

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools has confirmed that a fight broke out during a Friday night football game at Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a spokesperson at DCPS, the game ended early with approximately four minutes remaining. This was done as a precautionary measure “due to the commotion associated with an altercation.”

Neptune Beach Police have confirmed that no gunshots were fired but that a large fight had broken out at the game.

“A large table flipped over during the fight and it sounded like gunfire,” a spokesperson with the Neptune Beach Police said.

DCPS says that one person was arrested for resisting an officer.

“Everybody was running, screaming, crying,” a person who was at the game and didn’t want to be identified said. “I was trying to find Fletcher band members to keep them in a group and once we went inside Monkey Uncle we heard someone scream and someone ran again and it was terrifying honestly.”

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have more details at 10 p.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.