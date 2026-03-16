Flight cancellations rise as severe weather takes over East Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The country is experiencing mass flight cancellations and delays after the National Weather Alert Service issued a severe weather warning for much of the East Coast.

While Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are being warned of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, the Midwest is experiencing record-breaking blizzard conditions.

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Jacksonville International Airport has had more than 60 flight cancellations and 83 flight delays, with FlightAware reporting that the total number of cancellations nationwide is over 9,824.

Action News Jax spoke with several travelers whose flights were cancelled. One of those travelers, Stephen Aboasu, was supposed to fly out of JIA at 8 p.m. yesterday evening. Now, Frontier isn’t expecting to be able to fly him home until at least Wednesday, maybe Thursday.

Today also marks the first official day of spring break for many college students and day 31 of the partial government shutdown after Senate Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement on DHS funding.

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