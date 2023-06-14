Florida 31st in child ‘well-being,’ according to annual report

Florida ranks 31st in the country in child “well-being,” doing well in education but lagging on economic and health issues, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The 2023 KIDS COUNT Data Book report measures states on a series of indicators, with Florida ranking fifth in education, 37th in economic well-being, 33rd in health and 32nd in what the foundation calls “family and community.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The family and community category involves issues such as children in single-parent families and teen birth rates.

The top-ranked states in the report were New Hampshire, Utah and Massachusetts, while the lowest-ranked were New Mexico, Louisiana and Mississippi.

For more information, including data breakdown for each state, you can visit their website HERE.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation creates grant programs to aid children who are struggling with poverty, disconnection from family and community, and limited access to opportunities. These grants are available to federal agencies, states, counties, cities, and neighborhoods.

Overall child well-being in Florida data Data provided by the The Annie E. Casey Foundation (AECF®)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.