Florida AG threatens to sue swimming group over gender-participation policy

Florida’s Attorney General is challenging the Masters Swimming organization’s policy allowing athletes to compete based on their gender identity.

The policy, recently adopted by U.S. Masters Swimming, permits individuals to swim in categories that align with their gender identity or expression. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has expressed strong opposition to this policy, stating that it is wrong and discriminatory.

“It still seems insane to me that we’re having this conversation in this country, but we will always fight for what’s right in Florida,” Uthmeier said. “We’re the state where, you know, woke goes to die, that’s going to continue.”

Uthmeier has announced plans to sue U.S. Masters Swimming and any other organization that allows transgender athletes to compete. He argues that allowing athletes assigned male at birth to compete against women is discriminatory.

The controversy follows the victory of a transgender athlete at the NCAA Division One title in 2022 at a meet in Florida. After her win, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the second-place swimmer the real champion in the eyes of Florida.

Earlier this month, the University of Pennsylvania, the institution where the trans athlete competed, vacated all of her records and victories after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education.

Today, we put U.S. Masters Swimming on notice: Allowing men in women's swimming competitions is unlawful in Florida.



Fix the policy, or there will be consequences. pic.twitter.com/Os32iVNE77 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 15, 2025

