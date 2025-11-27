Florida Attorney General says driver in fatal Suwannee County crash was previously deported

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the person who was involved in a crash that killed a woman and two children in Suwannee County was an ‘illegal alien’ who had been deported before.

Uthmeier further states on social media that Martin Lagunas Ramirez had cocaine on him and was likely drunk while driving in the wrong lane.

READ: FHP: Lake City woman, two kids among four killed in Suwannee County crash

Ramirez was also killed when a third car struck his. The driver of the third car survived.

According to FHP, all occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver was transported to Shands UF Health.

FHP also states that Ramirez was unlawfully present in the United States from Mexico and that ICE was notified and re-entered through Texas in 2024.

