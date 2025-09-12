Florida bear hunt applications open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bear harvest permit applications for the 2025 regulated bear hunting season in Florida open at 10 a.m. EDT on September 12 and close on September 22.

A bear harvest permit is required for hunting bears in one of the four selected Bear Harvest Zones from December 6 to 28, 2025.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by October 1, and each application costs $5, plus handling fees. Permits will be distributed by random drawing, with a cost of $100 for residents and $300 for nonresidents, plus handling fees.

Hunters can submit their applications online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com by logging into their account and selecting ‘Apply for Limited Entry/Quota Permits.’

Alternatively, they can complete an application worksheet and present it to a license agent or a tax collector’s office.

Only one nontransferable permit may be issued per person, and no more than 10% of all permits will be issued to nonresidents.

For more information on how to apply, hunters can visit MyFWC.com/License and click on ‘Limited Entry and Quota Permits.’

Additional details about bear hunting in Florida can be found at MyFWC.com/BearHunting.

