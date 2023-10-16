Florida Blue Foundation announces $3.1 million in grants to help with mental health support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue Foundation has announced a $3.1 million investment to better improve mental health support for children, teens, families, and older adults.

According to the foundation, 10 nonprofit organizations across the state of Florida will share in the investment. The grant money will go to support community-based programs and partnerships to increase access to mental health services and support.

“Because of barriers like access and stigma, it often takes years for someone struggling to reach out for help,” Florida Blue President and CEO Pat Geraghty said. “It is our duty to ensure critical services like mental health support are available to those who need them. That’s why we are proud to partner with these organizations making a meaningful difference for our neighbors.”

The 10 organizations receiving grants and what area they represent include:

Jacksonville University (Jacksonville)

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (Statewide)

Florida Center for Early Childhood (Statewide)

AMIkids, Inc. (Tampa Bay)

The Pensacola State College Foundation, Inc. (Pensacola)

Indian River County - Parks & Rec Board of County Commissioners (Indian River County)

Forty Carrots Of Sarasota, Inc. (Sarasota)

Starting Right Now (Tampa Bay)

Winter Haven Hospital Inc. (Winter Haven)

Miami Dade College Foundation, Inc. (Miami-Date)

The grant announcement was made in Tampa before a community conversation was held on youth mental health with area nonprofit organizations, mental health experts, and teens.

In attendance at the community conversation was three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Brooke Bennett. She shared her mental health journey.

