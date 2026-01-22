Florida CFO calls out Nassau County for ‘excessive, wasteful’ government spending

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced today that Nassau County has engaged in over $53 million of excessive spending, which he claims reflects wasteful financial management by local officials.

Ingoglia highlighted that the county’s budget has surged by more than 96% in the last five years, while the population has only increased by 18%.

He emphasized the need for tax relief for residents of Nassau County, urging officials to reconsider their financial strategies.

The Nassau County General Fund Budget has increased by $96,206,198 since the fiscal year 2019-2020, with only 16,597 new residents moving to the county during that period. This translates to a budget increase of approximately $5,797 for each new resident and $23,188 per family of four.

The Florida Agency of Fiscal Oversight has recommended that Nassau County lower its millage rate by 0.95 mills without affecting essential services.

This reduction would lead to potential savings for homeowners, including a yearly saving of $380 for a home valued at $400,000, $475 for a home valued at $500,000, and $570 for a home valued at $600,000.

CFO Ingoglia has found over $1.9 billion in wasteful spending across twelve local governments for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

During the press conference in Fernandina Beach, he emphasized that he intends to continue investigating public expenditures across the state to promote transparency and accountability in local government finance.

