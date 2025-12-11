Florida college students encouraged to apply for Supervisor of Elections Association scholarships

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering three $1,200 scholarships to eligible Florida college students in 2026.

To qualify for the scholarships, students must be registered Florida voters who have lived in the state for at least the past two years.

They must be majoring in political science, public administration, business administration, or journalism/mass communication and be enrolled or accepted as juniors or seniors at accredited Florida colleges or universities.

Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless is encouraging students who meet the requirements to apply.

“This scholarship program is a great opportunity to support students who are preparing for careers in public service, business, journalism, and leadership,” Chambless said in a news release.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Applicants must have maintained a “C” average or above for the previous school year and demonstrate financial need. Applications are available online at ClayElections.gov or at the Clay County Supervisor of Elections Office in Green Cove Springs.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 6. Applications must be submitted to the elections office of the county where the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.

If you would like more information, you can contact the Elections Office at (904) 269-6350 or email CommunityServices@ClayElections.gov.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.