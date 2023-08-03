Florida ‘effectively’ bans AP Psychology over gender identity, sexuality lessons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The College Board announced on Thursday that AP Psychology courses have been banned across the state.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A statement released by the Board said that “the Florida Department of Education has “effectively” banned AP Psychology in the state by instructing Florida superintendents that teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Florida Board of Education said that districts are free to teach AP Psychology courses but only if it excludes sexual orientation and gender identity.

In response, the College Board did not believe it was possible to continue teaching these courses given the ban.

The College Board recommends that Florida district schools not offer AP Psychology until this decision is reversed. The Board said back in June that it can not change AP Psychology courses based on regulations set by the state.

“Our policy remains unchanged. Any course that censors required course content cannot be labeled “AP” or “Advanced Placement”, and the “AP Psychology” designation cannot be utilized on student transcripts,” the College Board said in their most recent statement.

Related Story: Residents protest new African American history standards outside DCPS headquarters

According to the College Board, more than 28,000 Florida students took AP Psychology last year.

“The state’s ban of this content removes choice from parents and students,” the College Board said. “Coming just days from the start of school, it derails the college readiness and affordability plans of tens of thousands of Florida students currently registered for AP Psychology, one of the most popular AP classes in the state. AP is recognized by thousands of colleges and universities across the United States for admissions, scholarships consideration, college credit, and advanced standing.”

How will schools and institutions that offer these courses react to the ban? Is there a workaround or will Florida districts just remove AP Psychology altogether? All these questions and more should be answered as a new school year is set to begin in the state.

For the full statement issued by the College Board, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.